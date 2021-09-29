State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $645,000 Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 464,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 214,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

