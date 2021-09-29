Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1,155.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,029 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $30,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $46,819,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 502,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.