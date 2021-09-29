Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Trex worth $29,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Trex by 71.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Trex by 382.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Trex by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

