BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,145 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.96% of Globe Life worth $683,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.