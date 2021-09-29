BlackRock Inc. Sells 110,994 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,986,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $692,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.