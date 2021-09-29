GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EAF opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

