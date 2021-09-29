Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Luxfer worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Luxfer stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $576.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

