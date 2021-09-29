Swiss National Bank Purchases New Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock worth $20,700,402.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

