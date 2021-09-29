GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

