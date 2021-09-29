BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,249,830.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BGNE stock opened at $363.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.32. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

