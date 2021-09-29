BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,249,830.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BGNE stock opened at $363.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.32. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.