Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 13,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,736,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y opened at $623.88 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $510.24 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.81.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

