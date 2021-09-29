Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232,679 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

