Deutsche Bank AG Has $35.12 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Tapestry worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

