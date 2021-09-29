Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 7,525 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,178,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,559 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

