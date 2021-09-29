Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 111 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 111 by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 706,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 111 by 93,202.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 111 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.80. 111, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%.

111 Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

