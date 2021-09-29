Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.