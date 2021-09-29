Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,791 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.73. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.