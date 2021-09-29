Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.