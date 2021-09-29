Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

