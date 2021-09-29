Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE OVV opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

