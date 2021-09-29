Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

