Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $182,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of HCAT opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

