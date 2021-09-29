Brokerages Set Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) PT at $58.50

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 776.19%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.