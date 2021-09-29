Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.14. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELY shares. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

