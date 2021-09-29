Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 6.7%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 220,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,604,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after buying an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

