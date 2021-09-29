NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 3.9%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $45.03. 2,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after buying an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.