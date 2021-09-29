Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $308.86 and last traded at $309.19. 581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 228,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Get Globant alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.