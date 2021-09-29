Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 853,204 shares.The stock last traded at $118.02 and had previously closed at $121.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

