RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 3,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 948,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 182,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in RPC by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

