HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,828 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $826.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

