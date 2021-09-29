Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,271 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

