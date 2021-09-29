Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.