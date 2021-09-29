AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

