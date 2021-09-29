Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 410 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

