Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

FCOR opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.