Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,500.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

