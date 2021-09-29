Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 324.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

