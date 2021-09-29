Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 36,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 36,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,731.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,147,339 shares in the company, valued at C$469,491.12.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.
  • On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.
  • On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Shares of Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

