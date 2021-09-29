Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Buys 36,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 36,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,731.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,147,339 shares in the company, valued at C$469,491.12.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 3,016 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,114.71.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Shares of Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

