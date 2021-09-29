Insider Buying: Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Acquires 4,716 Shares of Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCRX opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

