Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $27,197,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.