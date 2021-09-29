Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 5,678,300.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $139,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.