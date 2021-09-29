CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

