BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 21.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

