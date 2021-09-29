BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

