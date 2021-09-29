BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

