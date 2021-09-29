BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 325 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.86. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

