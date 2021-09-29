State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCMD stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $865.66 million, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

