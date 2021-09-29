Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,861 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 1,489.2% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $891,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 195,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92.

