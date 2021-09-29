Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

