Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 955,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 207,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

